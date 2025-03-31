Vegetable prices dip in Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Sambar, rasam and masalas get tangier and more flavourful, thanks to the sharp dip in the wholesale price of vegetables in the city.

Price of vegetables came down as the supply increased in the Koyambedu market. In most cases, when supply increases, prices dip, but when it decreases, rates also increase.

“In April and May, the price increases due to less supply, and in June, it would dip further. It’s normal every year for prices to decrease during summer,” said SS Muthukumar, Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesaler’s Association. “Most vegetable prices in the market are determined according to the price of tomato and onion.”

Even the delivery websites have announced discounts on vegetables to attract more customers. They provide 'flash sale' where discounts are given for a shorter period, and the option of ‘cash on delivery’ is not applicable for huge quantities.

“The decrease in vegetable price benefits consumers as they can buy more. Consuming more vegetables would also help in increasing immunity and staying healthy in summer,” opined T Sadagopan, a consumer activist. “We should also try to preserve vegetables in the traditional way so that it can be used later like the vathal (dried) form or tomato sauce.”