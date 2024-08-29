Vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market remain stable on 29.08.2024; check list here

CHENNAI: The vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market have remained stable from yesterday, with no significant fluctuations observed.

As of today, the prices for key vegetables, including onions, tomatoes, and potatoes, continue to reflect the same rates as recorded on Wednesday.

A kilo of onion is being sold at Rs 48 while tomato is at Rs 25/kg, potato at Rs 45/kg, and shallots at Rs 80/kg since yesterday.

At the beginning of August, the price of garlic was Rs 250 per kg but on August 7, it increased by Rs 30 to Rs 300 on August 28. However, the price remains the same today.

The price of drumsticks had risen to Rs 190 per kg in July but has since seen a sharp fall. They are being sold at the market for Rs 30 per kg from August 7.