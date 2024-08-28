Green chillies, capsicum get cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 28.08.2024

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market continued to record moderate fluctuations on Wednesday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.

The price of green chillies saw a sudden drop today.

They were sold for Rs 30 per kg today, compared to its price of Rs 50 on Saturday, marking a difference of Rs 20.

Last week, green chillies were priced at Rs 60 per kg.

Bell peppers increased by Rs 20 on Wednesday compared to their price on August 24.

They were sold at Rs 60 on Saturday and are now being sold at Rs 80.

Capsicum and curry leaves saw a price drop of Rs 5.

Capsicum is now being sold for Rs 40, and has decreased from Rs 45 on Saturday, while curry leaves have been reduced from Rs 25 to Rs 20 as of Wednesday.

The prices of shallots, beans, and yellow pumpkin have increased by Rs 5 compared to Saturday, now selling at Rs 80 and Rs 75, respectively.

The price of onions has been reduced by Rs 2 compared to August 24 and is now being sold for Rs 48.

The ongoing weather conditions and supply chain disruptions suggest that prices may continue to fluctuate in the coming weeks.







