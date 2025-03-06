VAO seeks Rs 10,000 for patta name transfer, arrested red handed in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested a VAO for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for patta name transfer on Wednesday.

Pachayappan of Minnal Chithamur village near Acharapakkam in Chengalpattu approached VAO Subramani (59) to transfer the patta of a piece of land he owns. Subramani allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Pachayappan to process his application.

The latter filed a complaint with DVAC and based on their guidance, Pachayappan went to the VAO office with the money on Wednesday. When Subramani accepted the bribe, the DVAC officials arrested him. The officials have registered a case and further inquiry is on.