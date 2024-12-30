Begin typing your search...
Vadapalani Murugan Temple receives hoax bomb threat
An unidentified person contacted the police control room and issued a bomb threat to the temple
CHENNAI: Vadapalani Murugan Temple received hoax bomb threat via phone call on Sunday night.
According to a Maalaimalar report, an unidentified person contacted the police control room and issued a bomb threat to the temple. Following this, an inspection was conducted after the temple opened, which revealed the threat to be a hoax.
The police are searching for the anonymous caller who caused the stir.
Next Story