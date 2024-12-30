Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Dec 2024 9:42 AM IST
    Vadapalani Murugan Temple receives hoax bomb threat
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Vadapalani Murugan Temple received hoax bomb threat via phone call on Sunday night.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, an unidentified person contacted the police control room and issued a bomb threat to the temple. Following this, an inspection was conducted after the temple opened, which revealed the threat to be a hoax.

    The police are searching for the anonymous caller who caused the stir.

    Vadapalani Murugan templeBomb threatsHoax
    Online Desk

