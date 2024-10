Unreserved special train between Tambaram - Thanjavur announced for Pooja holidays; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the operation of unreserved special trains between Tambaram and Thanjavur to clear extra rush of passengers during Puja festival.

Train No. 06007 Tambaram – Thanjavur (12 car) MEMU Unreserved Express Special will leave Tambaram at 12.15 am on Friday 11th, October (ie, midnight of 10 Oct) and reach Thanjavur at 6.50 am, the same day ( 1 Service).

In the return direction Train No. 06008 Thanjavur – Tambaram (12 car) MEMU Unreserved Express Special will leave Thanjavur at 11.55 pm on 11 October (Friday) and reach Tambaram at 7.15 am the next day (Saturday), a release issued by Southern Railway said.