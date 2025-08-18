Unpruned trees risk to commuters’ safety during monsoon season

CHENNAI: Kodungaiyur residents have accused the Greater Chennai Corporation of inefficiency and apathy, as they pointed to several overgrown trees that needed pruning.

Unpruned trees pose a threat to pedestrians and commuters, especially since the northeast monsoon is not far away.

“It’s like a sword hanging above our head. Trees here with overgrown branches pose threat to whoever is crossing the street,” averred a resident of 81st street in Muthamil Nagar. “When there was heavy rain and gusty wind last week, a lamp post was almost pushed to the ground due to an overgrown tree. This street is frequented by children and senior citizens as a private school and hospital are located.”

Concurring with him was another resident, who added: “Despite several requests to the GCC, no action has been taken to prune these branches, which need to be trimmed as monsoon is nearing.”

When contacted, a GCC official told DT Next that his department had not received any such complaint from residents. “We have adequate pruning machines. We also procured additional machines for the monsoon. If such a situation continues as residents allege, we’ll prune the trees,” he stated.