Unleash creativity and fun this Children's Day at the British Council Library in Chennai

CHENNAI: To celebrate the magic of childhood, the British Council is transforming Children’s Day weekend into a memorable experience at its Chennai library. As part of the fun-filled Saturdays programme, the event promises a day of creativity, self-expression, and inspiration for young minds and families.

Highlights include the exciting ‘Dress Up and Show Off’ activity, where children are invited to come dressed as their favourite artist - be it a singer, dancer, drummer, or beloved character - and perform a dynamic 1-minute act to bring their persona to life with flair.

The event is open to children of all ages looking for a fun and meaningful way to spend their weekend with family. The event will be held on November 16, from 3 to 5 pm at the British Council Library.