University of Madras to start course in waste management for UG students in December

CHENNAI: Following the announcement in October, the University of Madras will launch a course on ‘waste optimisation professional’ for undergraduate students in the relevant field from the first week of December.

The course is a part of the university’s ‘Green Skill Development programme under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’, university sources here said.

“There is no fee for the course. Candidates will also be provided free lodging and boarding during the course in Chennai,” said a senior spokesperson from the university. “Any degree with minimum one-year relevant experience is desirable. The course duration is around 570 hours (three months).”

The course is scheduled to start from the first week of December to March 2026 for the academic year 2025-2026 in two batches. Deadline to submit application is November 23. Interview is tentatively scheduled on November 26.

“The course will enable candidates to handle sustainable waste management, including segregation, collection, processing, recycling, and disposal of e-waste and plastic in line with ‘zero waste’ policies,” he pointed out.