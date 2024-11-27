Begin typing your search...

    University of Madras postpones exams on November 27 as Chennai braces for heavy rain

    According to Thanthi TV report, new exam dates will be announced later.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 Nov 2024 8:36 AM IST
    University of Madras postpones exams on November 27 as Chennai braces for heavy rain
    X

    University of Madras

    CHENNAI: The University of Madras has postponed exams scheduled for Wednesday (November 27) as heavy rainfall that has been affecting the city and surrounding regions.

    According to Thanthi TV report, new exam dates will be announced later.

    Also Read: Heavy rains forecast: Holiday for Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu schools on Nov 27

    This decision follows the declaration of holiday for schools across Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu due to weather conditions.

    The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued an orange alert warning, forecasting very heavy rainfall for several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Pudukkottai on November 27.

    University of Madraschennai rains
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick