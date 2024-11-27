University of Madras postpones exams on November 27 as Chennai braces for heavy rain

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has postponed exams scheduled for Wednesday (November 27) as heavy rainfall that has been affecting the city and surrounding regions.

According to Thanthi TV report, new exam dates will be announced later.

This decision follows the declaration of holiday for schools across Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu due to weather conditions.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued an orange alert warning, forecasting very heavy rainfall for several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Pudukkottai on November 27.