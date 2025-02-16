Madras University opens admissions for distance education UG, PG, MBA & MCA

CHENNAI: Admissions for all the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses, and also MBA and MCA degrees at University of Madras under the Institute of Distance Education (IDE) has begun.

A notification of the university said that the issue of applications and submission of the application for all the UGC-approved MBA and MCA courses offered by the IDE began from Saturday.

Students were informed to utilise this opportunity and get admission via single window admission Centre (SWAC) at the Chepauk campus. The notification added that the SWAC will function on all days, including weekends and except government holidays. Students can also apply via http://online.ideunom.ac.in. Last date to submit applications is on March 8.

A senior administration staff from the university told DT Next: “This year, the admission process for both MBA and MCA was very simple. The formalities for UG and PG students will be over in 30 minutes. UG students who want to pursue MBA or MCA courses, should submit only photo copies of Class 10 12 certificates along with Aadhaar cards. They should also carry original certificates for verification.”

Those who want to pursue PG courses, and MBA or MCA programmes should carry their degree certificates and Aadhaar card. “However, students who have pursued science courses will not be eligible to apply for MBA or MCA programmes,” the official said.