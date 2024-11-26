Univ of East London hosts meet on sustainability solutions in Chennai

CHENNAI: The University of East London (UEL) hosted a Sustainability Solutions Conference in Chennai. This event marked a significant milestone in UEL's multi-city India tour, which aims to foster sustainable education, promote innovative technologies, and strengthen partnerships between academia and industry.

The conference showcased UEL's commitment to sustainable solutions, with a particular focus on key innovations such as Sugarcrete®. This low-carbon building material, made from sugarcane waste, has the potential to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the construction industry.

UEL and India partners are taking a substantive lead in sustainable development by using Sugarcrete as a potentially major manufacturing solution for India and have successfully constructed an entire school with this technology in Chennai.

The University also reiterated its commitment to strengthening its ties with India and is actively exploring opportunities to establish a physical presence in the country. By partnering with leading Indian institutions, UEL aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals and contribute to India's research and innovation.