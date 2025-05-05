Under NGT fire, TNPGCL takes steps to remove ash, silt from Kosasthalaiyar

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) has proposed the removal of over 1.35 lakh cubic meters of dredged ash, silt, debris, and other deposits along a critical 1.7 km stretch of the Kosasthalaiyar River.

The move comes in compliance with a directive issued by the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to restore the river's ecological health and improve water flow near the North Chennai Thermal Power Station-I (NCTPS-I). The utility had allocated Rs 28.5 crore to the Water Resource Department (WRD) for the removal of 4.35 lakh cubic metres of ash deposits.

The WRD department has dredged the 1.7 km stretch of the river and dumped the ash, silt, and debris on the river bunds, an official of the TNPGCL said. However, there was a risk of the silt draining back into the river in case of heavy rains. “To assess the quantum of the silt to be removed, TNPGCL conducted a drone survey from the bunds near the main gate of Stage I of NCTPS up to the Ennore Creek flyover,” the official said.

The contractor, to be appointed through the tender process, should start removing ash, silt, and debris at the earliest to prevent the deposits from draining back into the river, the official said, adding that some quantity of the silt would be moved to the NCTPS Stage-3 plant for the road repair work.

In a related development, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has sought ₹20 crores from Tangedco for the removal of invasive mussels in the Ennore Creek area.

The proliferation of these mussels has been linked to the discharge of warm water from thermal power plants, leading to ecological imbalances and affecting the livelihoods of local fishermen.

The WRD's request underscores the broader environmental challenges faced by the Ennore region, where industrial activities have had significant ecological impacts.