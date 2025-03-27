Unable to repay loans, woman kills self in Varadarajapuram

CHENNAI: Dejected by being unable to repay her loan, a 39-year-old woman died by suicide at her home in Varadarajapuram on Wednesday.

Punitha stayed with her husband, Natrajan (42), and her two children at the PTC quarters in Varadarajapuram. Natrajan works as a manager at a private software firm in Chennai. According to police, the couple availed loans through mobile apps and had problems repaying them.

The couple discussed long, on Tuesday, how to repay the loans while they are already paying EMI for their house. The discussion lasted till midnight with no solution, leaving Punitha dejected. Natrajan, on Wednesday, noticed that his wife was not out of the room till 7 am and tried to check on her. Receiving no response after knocking on the door, he broke it open to find she had died by hanging.

He rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared as brought dead.

The Manimangalam police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.