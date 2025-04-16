UG students at Anna University to learn core concepts of climate change

CHENNAI: Anna University has decided to teach the core concepts of climate change and disaster risk mitigation under a climate compatible growth programme to undergraduate (UG) students.

The Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM), Department of Civil Engineering, Anna University, will be launching the programme on April 21.

The CCCDM said that the programme will inspire student-led climate action and spark interest in careers and research on sustainability and resilience. A senior professor of the varsity said that training would also build a network of climate-aware youth equipped to drive science-based, real-world solutions for a sustainable future.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat but a present-day reality with increasing occurrences of extreme weather events, environmental degradation, and disaster-linked vulnerabilities,” he said. “As the impact of climate change continues to intensify, it’s imperative that future scientists, engineers and technologists have technical knowledge and also a fundamental understanding of environmental science and climate action.”

Pointing out that foundational orientation in environmental science and climate literacy can ignite young minds to become climate resilient thinkers, problem-solvers, and change agents, he added: “By linking climate change with disaster mitigation and environmental sustainability, we can foster a generation that’s prepared for science-based management of future risks and dedicated to enhancing community resilience.”

The programme will have various subjects including basics of climate science and climate change, sectoral climate change risks, climate disasters and resilience and participatory discussion on climate action.