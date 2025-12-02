Udhaynidhi Stalin, ministers take stock of cyclone-hit regions

CHENNAI: As the cyclonic storm Ditwah weakened into a depression, badly affecting several neighbourhoods in the north and central parts of the city, the Deputy Chief Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin, along with Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru, inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on Wednesday.

On the same day, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu inspected the rain-affected areas in Ward 60 on Tuesday.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin personally inspected the rainwater drainage works in the Mullai Nagar in Tondiarpet Zone, and inspected the work of draining rainwater using giant motor pumps in the Rangarajapuram area in the Kodambakkam.

Also, he chaired a review meeting on the works being carried out due to heavy rains at the Ripon Building. The review meeting was attended by KN Nehru, PK Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, MLA E Paranthaman, deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar, senior government officials and council members.

PK Sekarbabu visited the areas affected by heavy rains, such as Annai Sathya Nagar and Prakasam Salai in Broadway in Ward 60 and Tiruvalluvar Nagar in Ward 56 and ensured that food was being provided to the people. He listened to their grievances, inspected the rainwater drainage works and instructed the officials to immediately set up medical camps in the area as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the disease.

GCC distributed 8,46,250 food packs to individuals, also 95 special medical camps were conducted on Tuesday. Out of 22 subways, 21 are functional expect Ganeshapuram subway, as on Tuesday.