Two youth killed in train accident in Guindy

CHENNAI: Two youngsters, including a college student, died after they were hit by a train near Guindy railway station on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as S Chandru (20) a Velachery resident, and his friend P Naresh (23) of Adambakkam. Chandru was studying at a city college, police said.

According to the police, he came to meet Naresh and they walked along the railway track, as Chandru planned to board an MTC bus to reach his home near the Guindy Race Course.

While the duo was walking close to the railway track a speeding train hit them, killing the two on the spot.

The railway staff alerted the railway station master of the St Thomas Mount railway station, who informed the GRP.

The government railway police of West Mambalam railway station registered a case.