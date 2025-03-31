Two young women attempt suicide at Marina Beach due to family issues

CHENNAI: Two young women attempted suicide by jumping into the sea at Chennai's Marina Beach on Sunday night.

According to a Thanthi TV report, both are siblings residing in Teynampet.

One of them, works in a private company, while the other is a college student.

They allegedly tried to end their lives due to their parents divorce.

The patrolling police officers noticed them entering the sea and immediately rescued them.

Both were admitted at the Royapettah government hospital for treatment.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)