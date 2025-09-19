Two years of renovation in Perambur railway station leaves commuters fuming

CHENNAI: Passengers using Perambur railway station continue to endure challenges, as redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and the Chennai Metro Rail phase-2 project drags on with little visible progress.

The Rs 17.86-crore upgrade, launched in August 2023, promised a new station building with ticket counters, a waiting hall, VIP lounge, modern toilets, vending units, cloakrooms, office space, lifts, escalators, CCTV surveillance, solar power, LED lighting, upgraded flooring and improved parking.

Two years later, most of these facilities remain unfinished, leaving daily travellers to cope with unsafe and uncomfortable conditions. “Roofing sheets for the shelter on platform 1 were installed weeks ago but never fixed properly. Passengers are exposed to heat and rain. Iron re-bars for the concrete floor have been left uncovered for days, posing a serious safety hazard,” said Raghukumar Choodamani, convener of the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum. “Construction of the main building is yet to begin and tiles on the ramp at the eastern exit are already broken.”

Lifts have been provided only on platforms 1 and 4, forcing those with heavy luggage to struggle on the island platforms 2 and 3. “Even the existing lifts often malfunction,” said Anbalagan, a commuter to Bengaluru.

Toilets are another concern. Only one pay-and-use facility on platform 1 works, while those meant for disabled users remain locked most of the time. Debris along pathways makes walking difficult for passengers alighting from trains, especially when it rains.

Benches are limited, drinking water taps are sparse, and the lone functional toilet is often overcrowded.

A Southern Railway official said some progress had been made, and added: “The ground floor of the commercial building is complete. Foundation work for the new station building has commenced. Renewal of platform shelters, resurfacing, parking development and installation of public information systems are under way. An additional lift and escalator are planned for Platforms 2 and 3. The target for completion is March 2026.”