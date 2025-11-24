Two-year-old girl dropped off at wrong private school in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at a private school near Tambaram on Monday morning after staff found a two-year-old girl standing alone inside the campus, wearing a different school uniform and unable to explain how she arrived there. Police found that the neighbour had dropped the child at the wrong school.

The incident took place at a private school in Babu Nagar in Medavakkam. School administrator Hemant noticed her wandering alone and initially checked with the teachers whether she was a student there.

Quickly, it became clear that she did not study there, and was unable to answer the staff about how she got there. And, she did not have any contact numbers . Later, the management alerted the Medavakkam police.

A police team rushed to the spot and examined CCTV footage from in and around the school. The visuals showed a young boy arriving on a two-wheeler and dropping her at the entrance before riding away. Police then identified the uniform she was wearing and traced it to another private school in the locality.

Officers took the child to another school, where staff confirmed that she was enrolled in pre-KG. Police then contacted the family and the child’s grandmother, Vasantha (60), who came to the school, and explained that she had requested a neighbour to drop the child off at the school, but he had mistakenly left her at the wrong school.

Police issued a warning to the grandmother, advising her not to entrust a child to minors or send them to school without proper supervision. After documenting the incident, officers formally handed the child over to her grandmother.