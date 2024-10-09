Two suffer burns after LPG cylinder explodes in Madipakkam apartment

CHENNAI: Two people suffered burn injuries after an LPG cylinder caught fire in their house in Madipakkam on Tuesday.

Lincy (26) of Guberan Nagar in Madipakkam works in a private bank in Nanganallur.

On Tuesday while cooking in the house Lincy noticed the gas cylinder was empty and then she borrowed a cylinder from her colleague Manikandan (30).

In the evening, Manikandan fixed the cylinder in Lincy’s house and when they turned on the stove it caught fire and both of them suffered burn injuries on their hands and chest.

On hearing the cries the neighbours rushed to the spot doused the fire and both of them were taken to the nearby private hospital and from there they were shifted to the KMC in Chennai.

The Madipakkam police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.