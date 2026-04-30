Two students electrocuted while using metal rod to retrieve fruit stuck in a live wire near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: Two college students died of electrocution while attempting to retrieve palm fruit caught in overhead power lines near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district on Wednesday, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The victims were identified as Dilli Ganesh (17) and Dakshinamoorthy (17), both residents of Sirumangadu village. Police said the incident occurred when the duo was harvesting palm fruit (nungu) in the area.
During the process, one of the fruits reportedly got entangled near an էլectric line connected to a transformer. In an attempt to bring it down, the students used an iron rod, which accidentally came into contact with the live wire.
Both students suffered severe electric shock and collapsed on the spot. They died instantly due to the impact of the electrocution, police said.
On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. The bodies were later sent to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for postmortem examination.
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the students were unaware of the danger posed by the live wires while attempting to retrieve the fruit. Officials said the use of a metal rod led to the fatal accident.