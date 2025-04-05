Two revenue inspectors among 3 arrested in NRI welfare fund scam in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two revenue inspectors and an accomplice have been apprehended for allegedly embezzling Rs 11.5 lakh from a state-administered fund designated to support families of deceased Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

The Chennai District Collectorate's internal audit exposed irregularities in the NRI welfare account, prompting a police probe.

The scheme involved Revenue Inspectors Subramani and Pramod, who exploited their roles in processing financial aid for NRI families.

The duo fabricated the District Collector's signature on three cheques between January and July 2024, illegally diverting funds to co-conspirator Dinesh Kumar, a 30-year-old taxi driver.

Deputy Collector Harshath Begam flagged discrepancies, and the North Beach Police registered a case and seized critical evidence, including a counterfeit rubber stamp of the Collector's signature, three mobile phones, and fraudulent transaction records.