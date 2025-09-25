Two more arrested for murder of 17-year-old in Kolathur

CHENNAI: Two more persons, including a minor boy, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Kolathur. The police have already arrested six youths in connection with the murder over an argument about rash driving.

The deceased, V Harshavardhan, a school dropout who was roughed up by a six-member gang, including two class 12 boys and a college student in Kolathur after an argument over rash driving last Thursday, slipped into a coma and succumbed without responding to treatment on Sunday. Harshavardhan was employed as an assistant at a two-wheeler mechanic shop.

On September 18 (Thursday), he was riding along Bajanai Koil Street in Villivakkam when a gang intercepted him and rained blows on him with wooden logs and fled the scene.

Police arrested six youths - Francis (22), Rishikanth (21), S Tharun (18) and three minor boys - two class 12 students and a college student. On Tuesday, police arrested two more persons - Kathirvel (21) of Villivakkam and a 17-year-old boy.

Investigations revealed that the attack on the deceased was because of the enmity between the victim and the accused gang over his speeding with his two-wheeler.