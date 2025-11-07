Two men killed at Ennore, Marina in two separate incidents

CHENNAI: Two separate violent incidents on late Thursday and Friday morning in Marina Beach and Ennore resulted in the deaths of two men, according to police.

At Marina Beach, a 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver named Anthony was hacked to death in the early hours of Friday. Discovered with severe injuries near Loop Road, he was pronounced dead at Royapettah Government Hospital.

Police suspected the murder was linked to his relationship with a married woman. A special team is searching for her sons, who are the prime suspects.

In a concurrent case in Ennore, Sarath (31) died after being assaulted with stones by a group near the Ayyappan Temple. He succumbed to his injuries at Stanley Government Hospital on Thursday.

Police have since arrested four youths – Johnson, Sanjay, Logeshwaran, and Pradeep Kumar – for the attack, which reportedly stemmed from a quarrel involving Sarath’s brother.