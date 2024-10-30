Begin typing your search...

    Two Kilpauk medical college students including DSP's son suspended for ragging

    The 3rd-year medical student was attacked by two students using a beer bottle in hostel building

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Oct 2024 12:05 PM IST
    Two Kilpauk medical college students including DSPs son suspended for ragging
    X

    Kilpauk Government Medical College

    CHENNAI: Two medical students of Kilpauk Government Medical College including a DSP's son was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly ragging juniors.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the 3rd-year medical student was attacked by two students using a beer bottle in hostel building.

    The third-year student has filed a case under 4 sections against the fifth-year students of the same college.

    Medical StudentKilpauk Medical CollegeDSP
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick