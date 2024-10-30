Begin typing your search...
Two Kilpauk medical college students including DSP's son suspended for ragging
The 3rd-year medical student was attacked by two students using a beer bottle in hostel building
CHENNAI: Two medical students of Kilpauk Government Medical College including a DSP's son was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly ragging juniors.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the 3rd-year medical student was attacked by two students using a beer bottle in hostel building.
The third-year student has filed a case under 4 sections against the fifth-year students of the same college.
