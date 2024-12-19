Two Kerala men arrested for meth possession in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men hailing from Kannur in the neighbouring state Kerala were arrested for smuggling and peddling Methamphetamine.

The Saidapet police identified the arrested as N Rameez (25) and M Issac (28). The police recovered 2.8 grams of drugs from them.

Based on a tip-off, the police arrested Rameez and Isaac. The police were monitoring the CIT Nagar locality when they spotted the two of them.

Based on suspicion, the police questioned Rameez and Isaac. The police inspected them and found the drug in their possession. The police arrested the duo and remanded them in judicial custody.