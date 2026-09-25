Two held in Rs 30 lakh cheating case in Royapuram

Police said Farooq transferred Rs 18 lakh to the couple through RTGS on October 3, 2024. When he sought a cheque or property documents as security, the couple allegedly asked for another Rs 12 lakh, claiming they needed the money for their daughter's education.

Farooq allegedly arranged Rs 8 lakh as a loan from a friend and gave it to them on October 21, 2024, after informing them that he could arrange only Rs 4 lakh from the sale of his wife's jewellery.

When Farooq later sought execution of the sale deed, the couple allegedly kept postponing it. During a visit to the property in June 2025, he allegedly learnt that it had been mortgaged with a private bank for Rs 16 lakh and that a related case was pending before the 10th Additional Sessions Court.