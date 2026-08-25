Chennai couple, finance firm manager held for multi-crore fraud

The same couple is also accused of duping two other persons of Rs 9.19 crore, police said. CCB registered a case based on a complaint from a senior executive at Repco Home Finance Limited.

In 2016, the couple, Sasikala and Devendran of Anna Nagar, had approached Repco’s Anna Nagar branch and obtained two mortgage loans totalling Rs 3 crore by pledging original documents of eight houses on September 29, 2016.

During an audit in 2026, Repco found the original documents missing.