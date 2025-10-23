Two held for robbery attempt at actor Vikram Prabhu’s in-laws' house in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Abhiramapuram police arrested two youths, who attempted to rob actor Vikram Prabhu's in-laws at their home in RA Puram last month.

The police said that one of the arrested persons is the son of a domestic help, who was terminated from the job by the actor's in-laws.

During the early hours on September 15, the accused rang the doorbell of the house of Indrajith, the actor's father-in-law. The domestic help who opened the door was shocked to see a masked duo. They tried to forcibly enter the house but she shut the door and alerted her employers.

Based on Indrajith's complaint, the Abhiramapuram police registered a case and launched an investigation. A team led by the crime wing examined CCTV footage from the residence and nearby areas, which helped identify the suspects as Robert (20) of Semmancherry, an auto driver, and Vinothkumar (21) of Muthialpettai village in Kancheepuram district.

During interrogation, the police found that Robert's mother worked as a domestic help at Indrajith's house several years ago, but was later dismissed.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.