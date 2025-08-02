Two held for harassing women in separate incidents

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two men in separate incidents for stalking and harassing women. Both men have been remanded in judicial custody.

In the first incident, a 24-year-old man, Lokeshwaran, was arrested by the Washermenpet police for stalking and threatening a woman employee at a textiles showroom on MC Road in the same locality.

According to the police, the woman had severed her relationship with Lokeshwaran due to his behaviour, but he continued harassing her.

On Thursday, he visited the textiles showroom where the woman is employed and threatened her with a knife. Additionally, he warned that he would throw acid on her face, after which she filed a police complaint.

In another case, Velachery police arrested a 27-year-old man for stalking a young woman on her way to work every day. On Friday, the woman informed the police control room about the man regularly stalking her and boarding the same MTC bus as her and harassing her, after which a police team rounded him up. The arrested person was identified as Raja of East Tambaram.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.