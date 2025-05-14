Two-day national meet of women in police begins on May 14

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is poised to host the 11th National Conference of Women in Police (NCWP) on Wednesday and Thursday (May 14-15), at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy (TNPA) near Chennai.

Organised in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), the event aims to celebrate the resilience, achievements, and evolving role of women in law enforcement while addressing systemic challenges.

The conference builds on the momentum of TN’s ‘Golden Jubilee Celebration of Women in Police’ (March 2023), where Chief Minister Stalin first announced plans for a national forum dedicated to women officers. This vision reflects the state’s efforts to empower women in policing, including landmark events like the All India Police (Special) Shooting Competition for Women (June 2024) and the All-Women Police Offshore Sailing Expedition (June 2023), both commemorating 50 years of women’s service in the Tamil Nadu Police.

Under the theme ‘Women Police and Empowerment: Best Practices, Challenges, and Way Forward’, the conference will feature dialogues on critical issues such as: gender-sensitive recruitment, training, uniforms, and equipment, career progression and workplace inclusivity, mental health, work-life balance, and welfare measures and strategies to combat human trafficking.

Over 140 women officers from TN, alongside delegates from central and state forces nationwide, will share insights and best practices.

The inaugural session today (May 14) will be attended by Union Minister Nityanand Rai, while Deputy DC Udhayanidhi Stalin will preside over the valedictory ceremony tomorrow. Eminent speakers include, Srimathi Shivasankar (Global Head, HCL), Rohini Molleti (actor and social advocate), Dr C Ramasubramanian (renowned mental health expert), Justice Prabha Sridevan (former Madras HC judge), PM Nair, former NDRF director general.