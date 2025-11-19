Two brothers die after two-wheeler crashes into parked lorry in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: In a tragic road accident, two students lost their lives after the two-wheeler they were on with their mother collided with a stationary lorry.

Their mother sustained severe injuries and is currently hospitalised.

The deceased were identified as Yuvaraj 18, a first-year college student and his 16-year-old brother Santhosh, a class 11 student. Their mother, Glory (38), a daily temporary labourer is undergoing treatment at the hospital, said a report.

Police said that the family had gone to the market and were returning home on a two-wheeler. As it was raining heavily, Yuvaraj is suspected to have been driving at high speed. "On the Keelambi-Kancheepuram Sevlimedu bypass road, the bike rammed into a parked lorry," police said.

Passersby alerted the police who rescued the victims. However, both Yuvaraj and Santhosh succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Their mother, Glory, was rushed to the government hospital nearby.

The Palur station have registered a case and are investigating.