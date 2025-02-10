Two arrested for pledging fake gold jewellery in Virugambakkam

CHENNAI: Two individuals were arrested for pledging fake gold jewellery worth Rs 6.68 lakh in Virugambakkam.

According to the police, the accused, Karthikeyan (28) and Kushal (28) were involved in a gold pledge cheating case.

They would allegedly pledge fake gold jewellery with unsuspecting pawn brokers and flee with the money.

The police received a complaint from a businessman, Veeramachand, who claimed that the duo had pledged fake gold jewellery worth Rs. 5,53,000.

An investigation revealed that the jewellery was indeed fake.

The police arrested the duo and seized 22.5 grams of fake gold jewellery from them.

They were produced in court and remanded in custody.

The police are on the lookout for another suspect, Ramakrishnan, who is believed to be involved in the cheating.