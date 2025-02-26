TVK to chart out future plans at Mamallapuram today

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is all set to celebrate its anniversary on Wednesday at a private venue near Mamallapuram.

The event, scheduled to begin at 10 am at a private hall near Poonchery, Mamallapuram, will witness significant announcements from party founder and president Vijay, who is expected to outline the party's future course of action, including plans for the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to TVK's General Secretary, N Anand, the anniversary celebration will be attended by approximately 2,500 to 3,000 party cadre.

Along with Vijay, the party's general secretary Anand and election strategists John Arockiyasamy and Prashant Kishor are slated to address the gathering.

"In preparation for the event, party functionaries have been instructed to arrive at the venue by 7 am. Security measures have been heightened, with bouncers from a Dubai-based security company being deployed to ensure the safety of attendees. “While there has been no official confirmation of new members joining the party at the venue, some individuals may be inducted into TVK during the event or in the near future, in the presence of our leader Vijay," a senior TVK functionary told DT Next.

Leaders from various parties, including B Kaliyammal and Ranjana Nachiyaar, are likely to join TVK in the near future.

Meanwhile, on a personal note, Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay, has travelled to Salem to attend the PMK floor leader G K Mani's family wedding.