TVK banner collapse injures elderly man in Chennai

CHENNAI: An elderly man sustained injuries after a banner installed for the inauguration of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) Central District Headquarters fell on his head.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the party had erected the banner near the new office site in Villivakkam ahead of the inauguration. However, it came loose and collapsed, striking the passerby. He suffered a head injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police officials stated that while permission had been granted to open the new office, no authorisation was given to install banners.