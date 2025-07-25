Turning pages for trends

CHENNAI: Not just in libraries, whether at parks, while commuting on trains, flights or even at cafes, we have come across people with a book in hand. For some, books are an escape from reality, for a few, it is a calm to their storming soul, and for the rest, it is a magical experience. But pseudo-reading, the current trend on social media, is reducing the journey of fantastical joy to mere likes and for validation online.

Sharing her opinion on pseudo-reading, Rajani Sashikanth from The Quiet Chapter, a reading community, says, “I believe pseudo-reading is just another fleeting trend, similar to other social media phenomena. Rather than fixating on it, we should focus on promoting genuine reading experiences. Trends come and go, and it's essential to maintain a balanced perspective, recognising that true value lies in authentic interactions and personal growth.”

Rajani Sashikanth

For Sharvanth, a young author, the true heart of reading lies in exchanging our time and soul for the knowledge we gain. “Pseudo-reading offers an interesting, yet rather undignified, alternative. Pseudo-readers appear to be readers, but in reality, they don’t engage with or understand the soul of a book. Influencers online often showcase stacks of books with little to no discussion of their content. The use of summaries as a substitute for reading is becoming increasingly popular. These techniques undermine the true essence of reading and, as a result, create a superficial and negative outlook on books and the rich worlds they hold,” he adds.

Sharvanth

Contradicting the majority of viewpoints, Abirami Narayanan, co-founder of Joy Of Books library, says, “As we rejoice when toddlers engage in pseudo-reading and encourage them, I think we should just be happy that people are reading at all. In today's world of irresistible distractions, getting someone to read, pseudo or otherwise, is quite welcoming from my standpoint as a library owner.”

Abirami Narayanan

Social media addiction is real, and whether consciously or unconsciously, we often find ourselves trapped in a cycle of likes, feeds, and notifications. The most concerning aspect of this trend is that children and young adults are also being swept away by the pressure to stay relevant and fit in with their peers. “There are many films adapted from books. But still, people prefer the book version, as their imagination while reading the text doesn’t match the visuals of the film. And that’s the beauty of books. Just to stay within a group, I can pose with a book. But for how long?” questions storyteller Janaki Sabesh. She shares insights from her recent storytelling session and tells DT Next, “Without getting distracted by the addictive digital world, the children were completely engaged in storytelling. They do not seek validation; it is the parents who push the kids. If children are getting into pseudo, it is necessarily because of the adults. Reading is a personal journey of discovery. Let’s not turn it into a competition.”

Janaki Sabesh

Rajani offers the other side of the pseudo-reading trend and how it impacts authors. “Sometimes, trends also popularise books and reading. But they might overshadow lesser-known authors. This can lead to authors feeling pressured to tailor their ideas to fit the trend. This can foster a culture of superficiality, where the appearance of reading is valued more than actual understanding,” she notes.

Every author pours their hearts and emotions into creating a book. Many spend years carefully crafting each word, giving it life. Yet, many of these heartfelt works go unrecognised. “Social media trends often hype books created purely for profit or even written by Artificial Intelligence. Such hyped books may set unrealistic expectations or present shallow narratives, leaving both new and seasoned readers disillusioned with what reading should truly offer,” shares 16-year-old Sharvanth.

An avid bibliophile, Prasanna never misses a chance to attend book fairs and immerse himself in a world where creativity meets reality. “When we read a book wholeheartedly, we put ourselves in the shoes of the characters. If you read a book just for the sake of trends, you won’t taste the real flavour of the text. There’s nothing wrong with listening to others' recommendations. But feel every word and emotion conveyed in those books. And also, build your own judgments rather than just follow popular opinion,” remarks the 34-year-old.

Prasanna

Janaki Sabesh believes pseudo-reading might be a stepping stone for children to become addicted to books. “By giving books to children when they are bored, they will eventually become hooked on tales and fables. This will improve their language, communication, and creativity. Not only that, reading fosters patience and perseverance in them. This cannot be achieved by seeking likes on social media with a book in hand.”

Abirami hopes to see many pseudo readers transform into voracious readers during this trend’s limited duration. Meanwhile, Rajani suggests some initiatives to encourage genuine reading, sharing, “Encouraging readers to share their honest experiences and opinions about books and fostering a community that celebrates different reading styles and preferences. Providing access to a wide variety of books and authors beyond just popular lists could help.”

What is the pseudo-reading trend?

It refers to the act of not fully understanding a book's content and merely mimicking reading actions, such as turning pages and posing with a book to post on social media in order to stay relevant. This current trend is replacing the calm and beauty of traditional reading. It tends to impact the reading skills and intellectual senses among children and young adults.