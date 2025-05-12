Tripura youth, minor boy held with heroin in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth and his juvenile accomplice were arrested by the Taramani Police after they were caught in possession of heroin.

The anti-narcotic intelligence unit (ANIU) of the city police had received a tip-off about the movement of narcotics in the Taramani police station limits after which they alerted the Taramani police.

Early Sunday morning, a police team was on vigil on CSIR Road-VV Koil road junction in Taramani when they noticed the duo loitering suspiciously and apprehended them. On questioning, the duo gave evasive replies after which police checked their belongings and found them in possession of 14 grams of heroin.

The 21-year-old, Suhail Hussain, is a native of Tripura, police said. His accomplice is a minor boy. The probe revealed that Suhail Hussain already has a case against him in Taramani police station. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody while the minor boy was produced before a juvenile justice board and sent to a government home for boys.