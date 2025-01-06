Trio robs pawnbroker of Rs 3.7 lakh, 3 sovereigns of jewels; held, 2 more absconding in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three persons, including a police head constable, were arrested by the Kelambakkam police for allegedly attacking three men at a Kovalam resort and robbing them of Rs 3.7 lakh and three sovereigns of gold jewellery on Tuesday. Two other men involved in the case are absconding, the police said.

The arrested men were identified as Gunasekaran (47), the head constable attached to the Chromepet Police Station, Sakthivel (57) and Murgan (36). Along with them, Siva (35), who is absconding, and another man were involved in the crime.

One of the accused, Siva, was into black magic and got acquainted with pawnbroker Thiyagarajan (45), one of the victims, via social media, police said. Siva promised Thiyagarajan to help his business grow using black magic and got Rs 16 lakh from him. After several months, when Siva failed to deliver his promise, Thiyagarajan started asking for his money back.

Siva told him that he was awaiting Rs 4 crore from another person and that he would pay him once he got the money. On December 31, Siva called Thiyagarajan to tell him the money was ready and asked him to come to a resort in Kovalam to collect it.

Thiyagarajan and his three friends went to the spot. There, Siva, the three arrested men, along with another man, attacked Thiyagarajan’s gang and stole the money and the jewels. Based on a complaint, the three were arrested. Search is underway for the other two culprits.