Trio held for selling ganja chocolate near Egmore

CHENNAI: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly selling ganja chocolate near Egmore on Saturday.

The arrested trio were identified as S Banumathi alias Usha (42), A Gokulakrishnan (19) and U Balaji (20) were found answering evasively when the police questioned them after they were found under suspicious circumstances.

When checked, the police found the contraband.

The police recovered 230 grams of ganja chocolate, 2.95 grams of ganja, three mobile phones, Rs 60,880 in cash, one knife and one two-wheeler from them. The police said that the trio sourced the ganja chocolate from Andhra Pradesh.

A search is on to nab other suspects involved in the distribution network of ganja chocolate.