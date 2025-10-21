Trio held for Deepavali eve tragedy at Avadi illegal cracker unit

CHENNAI: The Avadi city police have arrested three men on Tuesday following the death of four people caused by the blast at an illegal cracker unit in Pattabiram on Deepavali eve (Saturday).

The incident occurred at the residence of S Arumugam on Vivasaya Street. Preliminary investigations suggest that his son, Vijayan (25), was illegally manufacturing and storing a large cache of country-made firecrackers, used for temple festivals and funerals at the property to supplement his income.

"It is an unlicensed facility. The weak building came down due to the impact of the explosion. Explosion and building collapse together seem to have caused the deaths," Avadi police commissioner K Shankar had told DT Next.

The deceased were identified as Yaseen (25) and Sunil Prakash (23) from Tiruninravur, Suman (22) and Sanjay (23) of Ponneri.

According to police, the blast was triggered by the explosion of firecrackers, causing a portion of the building to collapse. The force of the explosion damaged nearby houses too.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from multiple stations recovered four bodies from the rubble after a prolonged operation.

Subsequently, the police arrested the house owner, Arumugam, his son, Vijayan, who ran the illegal unit and their relative, Damodaran (41).

All three men were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.