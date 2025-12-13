Trio cheats bizman of Rs 40L, held in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a trio from Thanjavur for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old businessman of Rs 40 lakh after promising to compound his investment within the day.

According to the police, the complainant, Anandaraj of Nungambakkam, who runs a finance firm, was approached by the accused on December 9. They told the complainant that they are experts in the stock market and told Anandaraj that they can get him Rs 50 lakh within five hours if he invests Rs 40 lakh.

The discussions continued in a hotel room, and Anandaraj allegedly pledged some of his jewels, arranged the money and handed it over to the accused. However, the accused did not return the money as promised and confined him in the hotel room for three days.

When Anandaraj demanded the Rs 40 lakh investment, the trio allegedly attacked him with an iron rod and threatened to kill him, after which he filed a complaint with the Pondy Bazaar police station.

A police team arrested the accused, Lourdu Ensanraj (38) and his nephews, Maria Sherwin Jeffrey (28) and Sheldon (25). The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.