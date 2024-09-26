Trio assaults staff over shooting reels at Nehru Park metro station; held

CHENNAI: Police on Wednesday arrested three youths including a teenager for allegedly attacking a staff at Nehru Park Metro railway station on Tuesday evening.

According to police, on Tuesday evening, one of the accused, Abu Bakr Siddique and his female friend were filming a video for their social media when the staff Akash allegedly reprimanded them, asking them not to shoot inside the metro station. This led to an argument between Akash and Abu Bakr and the latter left the scene after verbally abusing the CMRL staff.

A while after the incident, Abu Bakr returned with his friends, Viji (21) and

Anton Davis (20) and the three of them ganged up and verbally abused the staff initially. When the staff questioned the trio about their behaviour, the trio assaulted Akash and fled the scene.

Based on a complaint, Kilpauk police arrested the trio on Wednesday. All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.