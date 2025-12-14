Trio arrested for looting Metro Rail construction materials in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police arrested three men, including two truck drivers, for stealing Metro Rail construction materials worth Rs 1 crore. The arrested persons were Ajai Masi (32) of Punjab, Govind Paswan (42) and Aditya Rai (19).

The trio were hired by a Metro Rail contractor to transport construction materials from a site near Light house to Pondy Bazaar on Thursday (Dec 11). However, when the truck did not reach the destination, the officials sought police help, after which the truck was found abandoned in Kodambakkam, and the materials were missing.

The Marina police registered a case, and the suspects were rounded up on Saturday. Investigations with them revealed that Govind Paswan and Ajai plotted to steal the construction materials, unloaded them at a site near Maduravoyal and later abandoned the lorry. The value of the materials is about Rs 1 crore. The trio were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.