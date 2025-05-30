Trans-owned, trend-forward: This boutique is 'pride' of Chennai

CHENNAI: Nestled on a narrow lane in Saidapet, the bustling honks of vehicles don’t seem to disturb the whirring sound of a sewing machine, accompanied by a clicking noise as the needle moves, at the Born2Win Trans Boutique. The store, founded under the guidance of Swetha Sudhakar, a trans activist and founder of the Born2Win NGO, is considered to be Chennai’s first transwomen-run outlet.

Oviya, a young transwoman, was busy stitching a dupatta when a customer entered to enquire about having a dress made for her child. “Originally from Tiruvannamalai, it’s been seven years since I shifted to Chennai. I started my journey as a helper and then went on to work at a tailoring unit in T Nagar, where I learnt the nuances of stitching and techniques,” begins the 23-year-old, who informed her parents about her identity when she was in class 10.







From then on, Oviya underwent immense agony and faced humiliation from her own family. “Even after all that torment, I never wanted to leave my parents behind as our family was facing financial constraints. I remained a male and was working for the betterment of our lives. There is a preconceived notion in society that all trans people do is to ask for alms or engage in sex work, and that they can easily use and let go of people. But that’s not the truth. Even after being scorned by my parents, I never wanted to abandon them,” says Oviya, who is working as a tailor in the boutique.

Her life took a drastic turn after an unexpected meeting with Swetha, whom she refers fondly to as 'mummy'. “I was with my parents for five years after disclosing my identity. I decided to move out of my house after they started making arrangements for my wedding since I didn’t want to shatter the dreams of a girl,” shares Oviya, as she continues to knit lace. Oviya came from a low-income background and couldn’t afford a pair of slippers.

Swetha took the initiative to speak to Oviya’s parents and helped them understand the situation. Though skeptical, her parents agreed and began to respect Oviya’s decision. “Initially, against my decision to embrace my identity, my parents started talking to me recently, only after witnessing me achieving something. If I had chosen a wrongful path, they would have abandoned me,” she adds.

Just then, Swetha enters the boutique and examines the garments available for sale. A Master’s degree holder in sociology, a Bachelor’s degree in public administration, a training officer at a prestigious private institution, a writer, and an activist, Swetha wears many hats. She founded Born2Win in 2012, with the aim of working towards the education, employment, and empowerment of the transgender community. “I wish to be the backbone and provide a helping hand to trans people who have the fire to change their lives,” she hopes, as she is in her 30s.

Starting a boutique was not arduous for these transwomen, although they had to search for locations for five long months. After a significant struggle, they found the current shop in a humble neighbourhood. “The idea of starting a boutique emerged from the larger goal of creating trans women entrepreneurs. We run tailoring units and also teach skill development courses like fashion designing, beautician skills, and tailoring. With the aid of two multinational companies, we took the next step with great dreams,” she shares.

Though society expects transwomen not to engage in begging or sex work, do people help us in need of the hour? “Hardly anyone helped us to take this path breaking initiative. Instead, they rejected our request, pointing towards our identity. Our major goal is to take this boutique further and seize costume designing opportunities in the film and small-screen industry,” dreams the founder, who started a free shelter for trans women during the pandemic in 2020.

Oviya requests people to support their goal. “Currently, we are running with one sewing machine. This should multiply by 10, and we should come out in flying colours. There was a point in my life when I starved for a month. My biggest achievement would be when I start a restaurant and provide food for at least 50 people per day, who cannot afford a meal,” she says.

Born2Win Trans Boutique is having a decent run with earnings of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 a day. “For the past 14 years, we have created entrepreneurial opportunities with 10 transwomen by setting up idli shops, flower shops, and more. Instead of forcing ideologies, I want to address the needs of my community for profound development,” Swetha states.







“Everyone is born to win, and it is crucial to create and provide opportunities to the deserving. There is not much difference between trans women who have made it to powerful positions and those who are struggling to find their way. We created our opportunities, and soon they will figure out theirs. I want to create 100 entrepreneurs, of which I have achieved 10. If we can struggle, tolerate bullying and judgments, and stay true to our goals, society will look upon us,” concludes Swetha.