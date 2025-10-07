Training camp launched for teachers to coach Chennai aspirants writing competitive exams

CHENNAI: Students studying in Classes 10, 11, and 12 in Chennai Corporation schools will be given intensive coaching by selected teachers to help them crack various competitive examinations, said Mayor R Priya on Tuesday.

After inaugurating a training session for teachers at the Ripon Building on Tuesday, she stated that initiative, announced in the Greater Chennai Corporation’s 2025–26 budget, aims to prepare students for employment-oriented competitive exams and higher education opportunities.

As part of the programme, 162 teachers and headmasters received training from officials of the Department of Employment and Training and the State Career Guidance Centre. The session covered counselling methods and exam guidance techniques to support students aspiring for government and other professional careers.

Mayor Priya said, “As per the directions of CM Stalin, new measures have been introduced in the education sector. One of them is specialised training for teachers to ensure that city school students are well-equipped to face competitive exams with confidence.”

The training for students will be conducted during October, November, and December. It is designed not only to strengthen their academic preparation but also to build self-confidence and career awareness.

“The programme will help students take the next step, from applying for higher studies and job placement exams to successfully competing for government posts,” she added.

Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) M Birathiviraj, Standing Committee Chairman (Education) D Viswanathan, Joint Director of the State Career Guidance Centre A Anitha, senior education officers, and teachers attended the event.