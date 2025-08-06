Train services cancelled between Ponneri, Kavaraipettai railway stations on August 7

CHENNAI: Several EMU and MEMU trains are fully and partially cancelled as part of ongoing engineering works between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai railway stations from 11:10 am to 3:10 am on Thursday, said a communique issued by Southern Railway.

Chennai Beach-Gummidipundi EMU leaving Beach station at 9.40 am, 12:40 pm, and 1:05 pm, Moore Market Complex (MMC)-Sullurupeta EMU leaving MMC at 10:15 am and 12:10 pm, Moore Market Complex- Gummidipundi EMU leaving MMC at 10:30 am and 11: 35 am, and Sullurupeta- Nellore MEMU leaving Sullurupeta at 3:50 pm are fully cancelled during the maintenance time.

Moore Market Complex-Avadi MEMU leaving MMC at 11.40 pm, Gummidipundi-Chennai Beach local leaving Gummidipundi at 10.55 am, Gummidipundi-Moore Market Complex leaving Gummidipundi at 1 pm, 2:30 pm, and 3:15 pm, Sullurupeta-Moore Market Complex EMU leaving Sullurupeta at 1.15 pm, 03:10 pm, and 9 pm, Nellore-Sullurupeta MEMU leaving Nellore at 6:45 pm are also cancelled on Thursday.

Chengalpattu-Gummidipundi EMU leaving Chengalpattu at 9:55 am is partially cancelled between Beach and Gummidipundi stations. Gummidipundi-Tambaram EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 3 pm is partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Beach stations.

In lieu of the cancelled trains, passenger specials will be operated on Thursday between Moore Market Complex and Ponneri leaving MMC at 10:30 am, Moore Market Complex-Minjur leaving MMC at 11:35 am, Chennai Beach-Ponneri leaving Beach station at 12:40 pm, Ponneri-Moore Market Complex leaving Ponneri at 1:18 pm, Minjur-Moore Market Complex leaving Minjur at 2:59 pm, Ponneri-Moore Market Complex leaving Ponneri at 3:33, added the release.