Traffic diversions announced for Velankanni festival today

CHENNAI: Traffic police have announced diversions as part of the Annai Velankanni Shrine festival in Besant Nagar which starts today (August 29) and concludes on September 8.

On Thursday, around 4.30 pm, flag hoisting and chariot procession will start from the Church. Another procession will be held on September 1 at 5.30 pm, and September 7 at 5.30 pm.

On these three days, traffic diversions have been announced. All vehicles from ThiruViKa Bridge for Besant Nagar or Shastri Nagar via Besant Avenue Road (Theosophical Society Road) will proceed as usual. Only in the case of traffic congestion, they will not be allowed to enter Besant Avenue and instead will be diverted at Dr MuthuLakshmi Park (ML Park) towards LB Road to reach MG Road, Besant Nagar 1st Main Road, Shastri Nagar Bus depot, 2nd Avenue Road to reach destination.

Parking places for pilgrims coming from north Chennai have been allotted at Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School, Aringar Anna Government Higher Secondary School, Besant Nagar 2nd Main Road, 4th Avenue, 1st Cross Street, and 17th Cross Street.

All vehicles coming from ECR/OMR via Tiruvanmiyur junction towards Adyar will proceed as usual. Only in the case of congestion on the LB Road stretch, vehicles will be diverted towards TIDEL Park junction towards OMR to reach Kotturpuram or Adyar. Parking places for pilgrims coming from south Chennai and ECR/OMR is Kalakshetra Foundation.

Residents of Besant Nagar and Shastri Nagar are advised to use their personal vehicles only for essential purposes today afternoon due to a surge in crowds. They’re also advised to avoid visiting Elliot's beach, police said.