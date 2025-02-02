Traffic diversions announced for Anna Memorial Day rally in Chennai on Feb 3, 2025; check details here

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions and arrangements for the silent procession scheduled on 03.02.2025, marking Arignar Anna Memorial Day. The procession, which will be led by the Chief Minister MK Stalin, Ministers, MLAs, and DMK members, will begin at the Anna Statue on Wallajah Road and proceed to the Arignar Anna Memorial near Marina Beach.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, the following diversions will be in effect:

*.Vehicles coming from the War Memorial towards Napier Bridge will be diverted towards Flagstaff Road.

*.Vehicles coming from the Light House towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at the Gandhi Statue junction towards R.K. Salai.

*.Vehicles coming from Bells Road and T.H. Road towards the Labour Statue will be diverted at the Wallajah Road X Bells Road Junction and Wallajah Road X T.H. Road Junction towards the Anna Statue.

*.As the procession moves along Wallajah Salai, vehicles from Anna Salai will be diverted at the Anna Statue towards Periyar Statue.

Traffic slowdowns are expected on Wallajah Road near the Anna Statue, Anna Salai, Dams Road, Blackers Road, and Kamarajar Salai near the Labour Statue. Motorists are advised to avoid these roads and plan alternative routes to avoid congestion.