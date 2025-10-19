Traffic cops wheel-lock Congress MLA's SUV on Anna Salai

CHENNAI: A SUV used by a Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) was wheel-locked by Chennai traffic police for allegedly parking violation on Anna Salai on Saturday (October 18).

While certain sources are claiming that there was a scuffle between the Mayiladuthurai MLA S Rajkumar and police man identified as Prabhakaran over illegal parking of vehicles on Anna Salai, the MLA denied it saying that he went to the policeman sitting inside the tow vehicle. “I identified myself and asked his name. He refused to tell his name. He was wearing a raincoat and I moved the rain coat to see the name badge. How can I assault a person sitting in a truck?” MLA said when DT Next contacted him. An hour later a few more cops came and wheel locked my vehicle, the MLA added.

The incident occurred around 1:40 pm near Spencer Plaza on Anna Salai. According to sources traffic constable Prabhakaran was engaged in regulating vehicles when he noticed a four-wheeler, owned by Rajakumar, parked in a manner that was causing an obstruction.

When Constable Prabhakaran asked for the vehicle to be moved, an argument ensued between the policeman and the MLA, along with his supporters. The situation quickly escalated and led to a physical scuffle, police sources claimed.

Senior police officials are now examining footage from CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the full sequence of events.